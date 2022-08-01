NFL team valuations skyrocket again

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Broncos, whose record-breaking sale to Rob Walton for $4.65 billion is expected to be approved next week, land at No. 10 on Sportico's annual NFL valuations list.

The big picture: The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise, and the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year. Eight teams rose or fell by at least two spots.

Biggest risers: Titans (up five spots from 2021), Bears (up two), Raiders (up two), Chargers (up two)

Biggest fallers: Colts (down three), Commanders (down two), Dolphins (down two), Ravens (down two)

Wild stat: There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion — and just seven across the remaining Big Four (four MLB, three NBA).