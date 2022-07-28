Finally, Wrestlemania has come back to Philadelphia — well, in 2024, anyway.

Why it matters: It's the second major sporting ("sporting"?) event that Lincoln Financial Field has landed in as many months, alongside the World Cup.

It's something of a coup for the city. Like the Super Bowl, Wrestlemania usually ends up in warm-weather or domed stadiums, and the rumor mill had swirled around Vegas for months.

Wrestlemania 40 will be the first time Philly hosts WWE's premier showcase since 1999.

State of play: The two-day main event is only one part of a week of festivities, bookended by Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center, and the WWE is promising huge amounts of money for the city.

Arlington, Texas said that it raked in more than $200 million in economic impact from this year's Wrestlemania, with two-thirds of the 156,000 attendees coming from outside the area.

Worth noting: Arlington's pronouncement has a byline from the WWE's communications arm.

Corporations like to fudge those economic impact numbers around big events. A Williams College study found that the Super Bowl probably only pulls in a quarter of what the NFL claims.

The big picture: The announcement comes at a time of massive upheaval for the WWE, following the abrupt retirement of longtime chairman and CEO Vince McMahon amid a hush money scandal.