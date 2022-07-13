14 hours ago - Things to Do

Bruce Springsteen is officially coming back to Philly in 2023

Shane Savitsky
Bruce Springsteen performing at Gilette Stadium in 2016. Photo: Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Don't say we didn't warn you: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are officially coming back to Philly next year for his first show in the city since 2016.

What's happening: The Boss will hit Wells Fargo Arena on March 16. Tickets go on sale via the venue's website on July 26, so set your reminders now.

What's next: If you can't make it in March (props on your planning skills, btw), Bruce is planning another North American leg next August — so it seems pretty likely you'll be able to catch him here then, too!

