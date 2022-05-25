Bruce Springsteen is probably coming back to Philly in 2023

Breathe easy, Philadelphia: We can be reasonably sure that Bruce Springsteen (and the E Street Band) will be playing here again next year, but we have to wait to find out when exactly that'll be.

State of play: The Boss announced a spring 2023 international tour on Tuesday — his first sustained jaunt with the E Street Band in years — with a note that "a string of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates" are coming in February, along with another North American leg in August.

So let's keep our fingers crossed for a Wells Fargo Center show in the colder months and a stadium show next summer.

Flashback: It's been almost six years since Bruce last played in Philadelphia. That doesn't seem possible, but that's what a beloved Broadway residency and global pandemic get you.