Philadelphia International Airport scores $24M for bathroom upgrades

Philadelphia International Airport scored $24 million from the federal government's big infrastructure bill (remember that?) last week to beef up its bathrooms.

Why it matters: This one impacts all of us passing through PHL. It's probably the one instance of the government putting its money where your mouth isn't that everyone can get behind.

What to expect: The cash will renovate 30 restrooms and construct two new ones — all while increasing accessibility and adding a bunch of other amenities like lactation rooms and animal relief areas.

In total, it'll bring 13,000 square feet of new restroom space.

The bottom line: "Restrooms are often the first place arriving passengers visit and their last stop before departing the airport," City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation interim CEO Keith Brune said in a statement.