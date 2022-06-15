Joe Biden talks inflation at union convention in Philadelphia

President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia yesterday to address members of the largest federation of unions in the country — the AFL-CIO — about how his administration is trying to tackle rising inflation.

Driving the news: Biden's speech at the union's Constitutional Convention comes as inflation is up 8.6% year-over-year, as of May, energy and food prices continue to soar and the Federal Reserve considers boosting interest rates by three-quarters of a point.

"Inflation is sapping the strength of a lot of families," the president said Tuesday.

The big picture: The state of the economy is quickly becoming Biden's biggest problem, which can have dire effects on his party's electoral success in the fall.

The president has labeled addressing inflation as his "top domestic priority." He's also laid blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine, the pandemic, and congressional Republicans.

Zoom in: This marks Biden's third presidential visit to Philly this year.

Biden also used his address to urge people to vote for pro-union candidates, specifically Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Of note: AFL-CIO endorsed Biden for president in 2020.