President Biden is blaming three culprits when it comes to controlling inflation: Vladimir Putin, the pandemic and congressional Republicans. The problem is: He doesn’t control any of them.

Why it matters: By conceding he’s mostly powerless to meaningfully reduce inflation, Biden is bracing the country for higher prices. He's also trying to make a case for the Democratic Party — and the remainder of his term — in this fall's pivotal midterm elections.

Working down a logic train in his inflation speech Tuesday, the president wanted to convince voters about who's to blame for soaring prices — whether it's national gasoline at an all-time high of $4.37/gallon or food prices soaring with each checkout.

“It is a lot better that he is de facto admitting this than overpromising and underdelivering about a low inflation rate by Election Day," said Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama.

“The president is largely powerless to bring down inflation."

Driving the news: During his remarks, Biden plainly acknowledged “some of the roots of the inflation are outside of our control.”

He spoke a day before the release of the April Consumer Price Index, in which economists expect an 8.1% inflation rate.

As for direct causes, Biden cited Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and supply-chain snarls caused by the pandemic as the “two major contributors to inflation.”

He also singled out Republicans for their tax plans, saving particular scorn for Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). The president also blamed "ultra-MAGA Republicans" for blocking his Build Back Better plan, which he claims would lower prices.

Republicans — as well as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who effectively killed Biden’s ambitious spending agenda in December — believe the president’s proposals will increase inflation.

Between the lines: Biden was careful not to directly blame the Federal Reserve for the current 8.5% annual inflation rate, but he reminded voters the Fed “plays a primary role in fighting inflation in our country.”

He also was explicit he would “never interfere with the Fed’s judgments."

Biden's approach is in contrast to President Trump, who publicly tried to pressure Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell into keeping interest rates low while threatening to fire him.

The big picture: Congressional Republicans and prominent Democratic economists, like Harvard’s Larry Summers, have insisted that pandemic spending has contributed to inflation.

They cite the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law last March.

Economic experts have also faulted the Fed, which announced its biggest rate hike in history last week, for keeping interest rates too low for too long.

“The president was right to call out Ukraine and COVID as factors in our inflation,” Steve Rattner, a former economic adviser to President Obama, told Axios.

“But he was wrong to omit the important contribution to the problem from excessive fiscal and monetary stimulus.”

“And he overstated the extent to which his current actions and proposals are likely to ameliorate the problem.”

Go deeper: Biden, when directly asked if he bore any responsibility for inflation said, “I think our policies help, not hurt.”

He also cited the FY21 federal deficit, which was $2.8 trillion, as helping to reduce inflation.

It was roughly $350 billion less than Trump’s record $3.1 trillion deficit, in 2020.

The intrigue: Biden hinted his administration is considering reducing some of the China tariffs imposed by Trump — a source of debate inside the administration.