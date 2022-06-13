2 hours ago - News

Early curfews may return for minors in Philly

Taylor Allen
Illustration of brownstone buildings under a night sky lit with a spotlight depicting a clock
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Schools are out this week, and soon the kids will be too.

  • But Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson wants to limit that by changing the citywide curfew for minors from midnight to 10pm.

The big picture: Gilmore Richardson introduced the bill Thursday, less than a week after the South Street shooting that left three dead and 11 injured.

Flashback: Gilmore Richardson pushed for a curfew extension from 10:30pm to midnight for minors 16 and older for summer weekend nights last year.

  • She told Axios that was put in place to help with minors who were approved to work until 11pm. With this new proposal, workers will be exempt.

Of note: Former Mayor Michael Nutter took a similar approach in response to a wave of flash-mob beatings in 2011, when he instituted a 9pm curfew for unaccompanied minors in Center City and University City.

Between the lines: Research from the Campbell Collaboration, based on 12 studies on juvenile curfews, suggests that curfews don't work for reducing crime.

  • The 2016 report actually found that curfews result in a slight increase in offences during curfew hours and overall have no effect on crime during all hours.
  • When a curfew for minors was moved up from midnight to 11pm in Washington, D.C., gun violence went up, according to a 2015 study.

What they're saying: Instilling curfews has been an "alarmist" legislative practice since the 1990s, but it hasn't proven effective, according to the Marshall Project.

  • Gilmore Richardson told Axios this proposal is different because any minors who violate the curfew would be brought to community resource centers that will provide conflict resolution and job training.
  • "We want to ensure young people are safe and are in safe spaces," Gilmore Richardson said.

Mayor Jim Kenney didn't support changing the curfew for 16- and 17-year-olds to an earlier time.

  • "Taking police off the street to do that kind of work is not, I don't think, appropriate at this time," Kenney said about enforcing curfews during a Thursday press conference.

Juwan Bennett, a criminology expert with the University of Cincinnati, told Axios the policy isn't "evidence-based."

  • "For policy-makers, we have to stop being lazy with how we're dealing with gun violence. This curfew is low-hanging fruit."
