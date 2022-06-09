2 arrested in Virginia in connection to Philadelphia shooting

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested two 18-year-olds in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday in connection to last weekend's mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Driving the news: Authorities announced the arrests of Qaadiir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington, who are both facing murder charges, during a news conference in Philadelphia's City Hall Thursday.

They're being extradited to Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a separate news conference.

State of play: Dukes-Hill and Whittington are believed to be the final two suspects who fired gunshots sought in Saturday's South Street shooting, which left three dead and 11 wounded, authorities said.

Two other suspects, Quran Garner and Rashaan Vereen, were arrested earlier this week.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Details: Dukes-Hill is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, while Wittington is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Kristopher Minners, as well as another person who authorities declined to name Thursday, said Joanne Pescatore, chief of the district attorney's homicide unit.

She said it didn't appear that Dukes-Hill and Whittington knew the other groups involved in the shooting.

"It appears that they had guns and they took them out and randomly fired them," Pescatore said.

What they're saying: What caused Dukes-Hill and Whittington to begin shooting remains unknown.