Philadelphia police search for more suspects in South Street shooting

Philadelphia police are searching for two more suspects in the South Street shooting that left three dead and 11 injured last weekend.

Driving the news: The Police Department released photos of a second person of interest Wednesday, after sharing surveillance footage of another suspect the day prior.

Authorities are offering an up to $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

State of play: The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday that its task force arrested 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen Monday night in connection to the shooting. His charges include attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.

Philadelphia police also arrested Quran Garner, who's facing four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Catch up fast: According to police, Saturday's shooting started after an argument between two groups, one of which included Garner and 23-year-old Micah Towns and another that involved Vereen and 34-year-old Gregory Jackson.

The argument eventually turned into a brawl that led to Jackson shooting Towns. Police allege Towns shot back and killed Jackson.

Police also allege that Garner fired a ghost gun into the crowd moments after the initial fight. An officer shot Garner in the hand before he fled the scene.

Of note: Both Jackson and Towns had a license to carry.

Towns is not facing charges because prosecutors argue he acted in self-defense.

Yes, but: Jackson obtained a permit despite being arrested for carrying an illegal gun in 2020, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The case was delayed at a district court in Delaware County because of a clerical error. If Jackson had been convicted, he would've been barred from getting a permit under state law.

What they're saying: Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters Wednesday the shooting has left "an indelible mark on our community and our psyche" and encouraged anyone who was at the scene to call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334.