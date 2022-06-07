2 in custody in connection to Philadelphia's South Street shooting

Two people are in custody in connection to Saturday's South Street shooting that left three people killed and 11 injured in Philadelphia, according to the city District Attorney's Office.

Driving the news: Quran Garner will face two counts of both aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement, assistant district attorney Joanne Pescatore said at a press conference Monday.

A second suspect, who wasn't identified Monday, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service later in the day, District Attorney Larry Krasner told CNN.

Catch up quick: Police believe that one of the three individuals killed in the mass shooting on South Street's popular business corridor of bars and restaurants was a suspected shooter involved in an altercation leading up to the tragedy.

Police are investigating "several" other shootings in the area Saturday, but it remains unclear whether they're connected.

Krasner said Monday that at least four guns — three 9 mm weapons and one 40-caliber gun — were involved in the shooting.

What's next: An investigation is still ongoing. No murder charges have been filed at this time, the District Attorney's Office said.

Police are looking to identify additional people involved.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for details.