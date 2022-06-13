Charted: How Pennsylvania gun laws compare

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Protesters marched through West Philadelphia on Saturday as part of a nationwide push for action to prevent gun violence, coordinated by March for Our Lives.

State of play: Pennsylvania's minimum age to buy and possess handguns and long guns — 18 — is mostly in line with surrounding states.

The minimum age to purchase and possess handguns is 21 in New Jersey, while 18-year-olds can buy and have long guns.

And in Delaware, a juvenile can possess a handgun and there's no age limit for possessing a long gun.

The big picture: In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Congress and some state legislatures are weighing new gun control legislation.

Yes, but: Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has resisted attempts by Democratic lawmakers to put in place new firearm legislation for years.

Zoom in: Philly is unable to enact its own gun laws, per state law.