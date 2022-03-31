Breaking down Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's $5 billion budget plan

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor Jim Kenney is proposing a $5.6 billion budget with no property tax increases and a boost in funding for violence prevention efforts.

Driving the news: City officials gave insight into Kenney's plan to increase spending by more than 5% during a budget briefing Wednesday.

The mayor will give his budget address to City Council Thursday morning.

Why it matters: This is Philly's third spending plan during the pandemic era, which continues to hamper city revenues.

Yes, but: The city reaped $1.4 billion in federal pandemic aid last year, which continues to help replace lost revenues. And Kenney wants to funnel $335 million of that federal aid into his budget.

State of play: Kenney's plan is fueled by an expected 5.7% rise in revenues compared to current year estimates, officials said Wednesday.

City departments would see flat or increased spending in the proposal.

Meanwhile, all revenues are expected to rise besides the realty transfer tax.

Between the lines: Property tax revenue is expected to tick up 4.5% in Kenney's budget — even without a tax hike.

That's because new property assessments are coming for the first time in two fiscal years, during which home values have spiked.

"There is a chance people will see their assessments increase," Dubow warned.

Of note: The Kenney administration has said it would consider working with legislators on property tax relief efforts under certain circumstances.

By the numbers: Under the budget plan, violence prevention spending would rise to $184 million, an increase of 18% over last year.

The Philadelphia Free Library would get $9.7 million in new funding, which would help stabilize five-day service.

The city's school district and the Community College of Philadelphia would see funding bumps — $14 million and $2 million, respectively.

The police department would reap funding increases for new technologies ($2.7 million) and upgrades to its forensic science capabilities ($515,000).

The fire department would see $1.4 million more funding for the 911 triage and co-responder program.

What they're saying: Rob Dubow, the city's finance director, said the budget would make investments to help with pandemic recovery, but he warned that the city still faces uncertainty around the economy.

"We're still wary of our financial future," he said.

Of concern: A quarter of the city's pre-pandemic wage tax revenues from nonresidents is estimated to be lost. The wage tax is the city's largest revenue generator.

The budget has an estimated $152.8 million fund balance, or surplus, which is significantly lower than best practices.

Plus: The city continues to trail the region and nation in job recovery.

What's ahead: Legislative budget hearings will kick off next week and run through late May.