March for Our Lives says more than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world on Saturday, with the total expected to increase.

Why it matters: The youth-led group, started by David Hogg and others after the Parkland school shootings, mobilized gun-violence protesters around the globe in a 2018 show of force. This weekend's marches come as gun legislation gains new momentum.

At noon ET Saturday at the Washington Monument, speakers will include survivors of gun violence, March For Our Lives leaders and teachers.

Among them: X Gonzalez, March for Our Lives co-founder and Parkland Survivor ... Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) ... NEA President Becky Pringle ... AFT President Randi Weingarten ... Yolanda King, granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ... and Garnell Whitfield, son of a Buffalo shooting victim and a retired Buffalo fire commissioner.

The group's National Park Service permit application requests space for up to 100,000 demonstrators, Axios D.C. reports.