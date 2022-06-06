March for Our Lives founder David Hogg is urging people outside of the U.S. to protest gun violence at U.S. embassies.

The big picture: March for Our Lives, a youth-led organization that seeks to end gun violence, is gearing up to hold a march in Washington, D.C., on June 11 in the wake of a series of deadly mass shootings in the U.S.

After a shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that killed 10 and another at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead, the country has continued to be rocked by gun violence.

At least 11 people were killed and 54 were injured in seven separate mass shootings over the weekend.

Driving the news: Hogg encouraged people to hold marches outside of U.S. embassies in their countries on June 11 and demand "our government do something about gun safety."

"The more protests we can get outside US embassies the better," Hogg wrote in a tweet. "We must make the fact that our government has done nothing to protect our kids even more of an international embarrassment."

Background: Hogg, a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, founded March for Our Lives in 2018.