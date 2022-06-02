CDC investigating first probable case of monkeypox in Pennsylvania

Note: Monkeypox is more common and locally transmitted in west and central Africa; Data: WHO, Axios reporting; Map: Axios Visuals

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified a resident who has a probable case of monkeypox, according to preliminary testing.

Driving the news: The city's health department announced Thursday that it's working with the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the potential exposure, and if there are any other individuals at risk.

The CDC is currently conducting confirmatory testing. Health officials haven't released any further details about the patient.

What they're saying: Dana Perella, the Philadelphia health department's acute communicable disease program manager, said in a statement Thursday that the "threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low."

"I believe that residents and visitors should feel safe to do all the fun things Philadelphia has to offer, with the proper precautions," Perella said.

Though, Philadelphia health officials strongly recommend that anyone who's experiencing an "unexplained rash on their face, palms, legs, genitals or perianal region," on top of flu-like symptoms, contact their health care provider.

The big picture: Pennsylvania joins a handful of other states to report confirmed and possible cases, including Massachusetts, Washington, New York and Florida.

Context: Monkeypox can be transmitted by droplets and by close contact with infected skin lesions or contaminated materials.

It usually incubates in people for six to 13 days before symptoms appear.

Children are at a higher risk, and monkeypox can lead to pregnancy complications or stillbirth, per the WHO.

