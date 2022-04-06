Philly revives indoor face mask recommendation

Philadelphia is urging people to wear face masks in indoor public places again as new COVID-19 cases rise and the Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads across the U.S.

Driving the news: City health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole issued the face mask recommendation Monday, which she says is based in part on concerns monitoring a spike in cases in Europe driven by the strain.

"It's not required yet, but Philadelphians should strongly consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces," she said in a statement.

State of play: The BA.2 variant is now the dominant global strain and accounts for at least half of all new COVID cases in the U.S.

Infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has said that the U.S. will likely experience an increase in cases from BA.2, but not necessarily a significant uptick in hospitalizations or deaths.

By the numbers: Despite a precipitous decline over the last several months, Philadelphia has seen a 50% uptick of new cases in the past 10 days, according to the city.

The city is averaging around 94 new cases per day, per data from the last two weeks.

"We could see another COVID-19 wave sooner rather than later," Bettigole warned.

Of note: Approximately 1.6 million Pennsylvanians could be eligible for a fourth vaccine dose after the FDA recently authorized the booster for those ages 50 and older and for immunocompromised people, according to officials.

In Philadelphia, a total of 224,000 people could be eligible for a fourth dose, of which 128,000 are 50 and older, said Matt Rankin, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Public Health.

Yes, but: That figure is likely incomplete. The city's database does not include Philadelphia residents who've received at least one dose outside the state, like in New Jersey or Maryland.