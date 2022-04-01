Philly's profile: What census data tells us about residents

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia saw household median incomes grow by nearly 30% during the second half of the last decade.

But that's not all we learned about residents in the Census Bureau's new five-year American Community Survey released last month.

Zoom in: Compared to national averages, Philadelphia's population is:

Younger, with a median age of 34.6 compared to 38.2 for the U.S.

More mobile, with 3% moving from a different state last year compared to the 2% national rate.

More diverse, with a higher rate of immigrants, 14.3% percent of the population compared to the national average of 13.5%.

Yes, but: Philly's poverty rate, at 23.1%, is double the U.S average.

Meanwhile, Philly's median income, $49,127, is only about three-quarters of the national average.

Zoom out: Pennsylvania's median income, about $64,000, and its 12% poverty level are relatively on par with national figures.

Of note: The data, which doesn't include 2021-2022, cannot provide a complete picture of how the pandemic has impacted the city.