Philadelphia's household incomes swelled before pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Philadelphia residents saw their household median income grow over the last five years from $38,000 in 2015 to $49,000 in 2020, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That's a 28.4% increase, the largest among all counties in the state.

The commonwealth overall saw a 5% increase, from $60,824 to $63,627.

The intrigue: No county in the state experienced a decrease in average household income.

Zoom out: The national average increased 7% from $60,904 in 2015 to $64,994 in 2020.

The growth coincides with a rise in educational attainment levels and significant drop in poverty levels nationwide.

Between the lines: The increases reflect the continued growth and economic expansion from the aftermath of the Great Recession to the pandemic.

View your county on our interactive map.