Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Inflation rose faster than expected in January, and consumer prices rose 7.5% over the last year, the highest since 1982.

Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in January, matching its December level. Economists had expected the pace of price rises to soften to 0.4%.

The new data undermines the Biden administration's hopes that inflation would soften in 2022.

By the numbers: Monthly inflation was also 0.6% when volatile fo0d and energy prices are excluded

The price rises were broad-based, with particularly strong inflationary surges for fuel oil (+9.5%), electricity (+4.2%) and airfare (+2.3%).

The price of groceries — food at home, in the official term — rose 1%.

The bottom line: The persistence of inflation is complicating the recovery from the pandemic for consumers, companies, investors and policymakers.

