COVID has changed how city governments support businesses

COVID-19 ultimately altered city governments' relationships with businesses and how they dole out support, according to a new Pew study of 14 cities, including Philadelphia.

State of play: Businesses across the country have needed help during the pandemic, and many are still struggling to recover.

The federal government has provided over $800 billion in forgivable business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program — at least $2.9 billion of which went to Philadelphia.

But municipal governments also adapted to provide much-needed support, from making some regulatory processes more accommodating to improving communication with businesses, according to the Pew report published Tuesday.

For example: When Philadelphia made streeteries more accessible on sidewalks and parking lanes, it helped restaurants stay afloat.

Before the pandemic, sidewalk cafe permitting outside specific commercial corridors was an arduous process requiring approval from City Council.

Under a temporary relief program, the city allowed all businesses to be eligible for permits and reviewed applications within three business days.

Flash forward: The Philly City Council passed a law in December that allowed streeteries to stay in select districts.

It ended up creating specific zones, which means some have by-right operations while others now need council approval.

What else: Philadelphia also dispersed more than $13 million to small businesses through a city COVID-19 relief fund, with half of that going to companies with fewer than 10 employees.

Zoom out: Other cities are also keeping pandemic-related accommodations around. San Francisco decided to keep the implementation of a 30-day review period for some business permits and expanded use of space in commercial districts.

Nashville removed restrictions on home-based businesses, including audio recording and artisanal manufacturing, until 2023.

Several cities adopted new measures restricting how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants and requiring those services to disclose fees to customers.

Plus: The report also points out that most cities ramped up data collections for businesses, became one-stop shops for updates for guidelines and resources, and coordinated both federal and state programs.

Of note: Philadelphia was the only one among the 14 cities to enact a commercial eviction protection program in December 2020. It prevented certain small businesses from being forcibly kicked out for 180 days.