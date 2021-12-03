City Council sends bill making some streeteries permanent to Kenney

Restaurant streeteries that popped up during the pandemic can remain permanent fixtures in Philly — but only in some areas of the city.
Driving the news: City Council passed a bill on Thursday that allows restaurants to continue operating outdoor dining service on street parking spaces in broad swaths of the city.
- That includes Center City, Fishtown, Main Street in Manayaunk, Old City and East Passyunk, among others.
Yes, but: Restaurants and other businesses outside of those pre-selected areas must get approval for a streetery through legislation, which means winning the support of their district legislator.
Flashback: Philly began offering temporary permits for sidewalk cafes and streeteries in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year.
- The city has issued 780 permits for sidewalk cafes and streeteries during the pandemic, said city Department of Licenses and Inspections spokesperson Karen Guss.
Between the lines: The outdoor dining options became lifelines for restaurants, which allowed them to offer in-person dining when COVID restrictions were in effect.
- Restaurants also got creative and set up Instagram-worthy streeteries inside igloos, greenhouses and yurts.
What they're saying: Council President Darrell Clarke, who put forward the newly approved legislation, overcame a competing proposal from Councilmember Allan Domb to make streeteries permanent citywide.
- Clarke told Axios streeteries in some areas have led to limited parking and raised accessibility issues.
- "There were significant swaths of residential communities where these things simply don't work," he said.
Of note: Council members also passed legislation that allows the sidewalk cafe permits issued during the pandemic to remain in place through 2022.
- City approvals for outdoor dining streeteries and cafes would have expired at the end of the year.
What's next: The legislation will go to Mayor Jim Kenney for his signature or veto.
