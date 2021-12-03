City Council sends bill making some streeteries permanent to Kenney

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Restaurant streeteries that popped up during the pandemic can remain permanent fixtures in Philly — but only in some areas of the city.

Driving the news: City Council passed a bill on Thursday that allows restaurants to continue operating outdoor dining service on street parking spaces in broad swaths of the city.

That includes Center City, Fishtown, Main Street in Manayaunk, Old City and East Passyunk, among others.

Yes, but: Restaurants and other businesses outside of those pre-selected areas must get approval for a streetery through legislation, which means winning the support of their district legislator.

Flashback: Philly began offering temporary permits for sidewalk cafes and streeteries in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The city has issued 780 permits for sidewalk cafes and streeteries during the pandemic, said city Department of Licenses and Inspections spokesperson Karen Guss.

Between the lines: The outdoor dining options became lifelines for restaurants, which allowed them to offer in-person dining when COVID restrictions were in effect.

Restaurants also got creative and set up Instagram-worthy streeteries inside igloos, greenhouses and yurts.

What they're saying: Council President Darrell Clarke, who put forward the newly approved legislation, overcame a competing proposal from Councilmember Allan Domb to make streeteries permanent citywide.

Clarke told Axios streeteries in some areas have led to limited parking and raised accessibility issues.

"There were significant swaths of residential communities where these things simply don't work," he said.

Of note: Council members also passed legislation that allows the sidewalk cafe permits issued during the pandemic to remain in place through 2022.

City approvals for outdoor dining streeteries and cafes would have expired at the end of the year.

What's next: The legislation will go to Mayor Jim Kenney for his signature or veto.