7 spring things to do in Philly

Spring in Philadelphia means block parties, bar hopping and street festivals. After a long two years, we're sure you're as ready as we are to be back outside.

Grab dinner and drinks

Bok Bar: This South Philly spot has great food, but it's known for its rooftop bar's stellar view of the city.

Mark you calendars. While it's closed now, the bar is gearing up to re-open for the spring season on April 14.

Martha: This Kensington bar has top-notch hoagies, along with charcuterie plates, beer and wine that you can enjoy at its outdoor patio.

Booker's in West Philly can't be beaten, and its streetery is ready for the spring.

Parc: Yeah, we know. It's a staple for dining outdoors with a view of Rittenhouse Square, if you can get a table.

The Deck on the Moshulu in Philadelphia. Photo: Francesca Ragucci

The Deck on the Moshulu gets you off land and onto the Delaware River, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Plus, stroll along Penn's Landing or up to Old City for after-dinner drinks.

Food festivals and restaurant weeks

People attending East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue. Photo courtesy of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

We'd be remiss to not mention that April is packed with deals on meals.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns April 1-10. Cost: $15-$35 for prix fixe lunches and dinners at participating restaurants.

returns April 1-10. Cost: $15-$35 for prix fixe lunches and dinners at participating restaurants. Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival: Saturday, April 24. Feast at more than 50 food trucks and vendors along Main Street. Free to attend.

Saturday, April 24. Feast at more than 50 food trucks and vendors along Main Street. Free to attend. East Passyunk's Flavors on the Avenue is also April 24, featuring five blocks of street food, live music and family-friendly activities. Food will be priced between $3-$6 on average. Free to attend.

Don't miss these big events and exhibits

Make sure these eight notable events and museum exhibitions are on your radar this spring.

🏊🏾‍♀️ "POOL: The Social History of Segregation" at the Fairmount Water Works investigates the nation's handling of race through public pools. Opens Tuesday. Free.

🎭 Philly Theatre Week runs April 1-10 and features 85 live and virtual events throughout the region, including plays, performances, readings and more. Events range from free to $30.

🌸 Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival: Peep peak bloom in Fairmount Park from April 8-10. Enjoy a concert series exploring the intersections of Japanese and African American communities, food and drinks. Free.

Tickets required to enter the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center: $14 for adults, $9 for children and seniors.

🏺 The Barnes Foundation's "Water, Wind, Breath" highlights Pueblo and Diné (Navajo) peoples through an exhibit of pottery, textiles, jewelry and more through May 15. $5-$25.

🏳️‍🌈 Philadelphia Pride weekend: PHL Pride Collective is putting on a celebration from June 3-5. More announcements about the weekend are to come.

🌻 Philadelphia Flower Show: FDR Park in South Philly will be "In Full Bloom" — the show's 2022 theme — from June 11-19. $20-$50.

🎤 Odunde Festival will take over more than a dozen blocks in South Philly on June 13. The largest African American street festival in the U.S. brings scores of art, crafts and food vendors, as well as live entertainment.

🪄 "Harry Potter: The Exhibition": The enchanting exhibit at the Franklin Institute runs through Sept. 18. Tickets stare at $30.

Cheer for the home team

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius on Sept. 26, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo: Rich Graessle/Getty Images

March Madness has arrived, and we've got a few weeks to soak in the remaining NCAA basketball season before the champion is crowned in the Big Easy.

After that, the Phillies kick off their season in an April 8 game against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. $26+.

Plus: The Philadelphia Union will play home games throughout the spring at Subaru Park in Chester. $25.50+.

Explore city parks

A biker riding on Forbidden Drive in Wissahickon Valley Park. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Getty Images

Fairmount Park has more than 2,000 acres to explore that includes trails, historical sites and playgrounds.

Weekly events include yoga classes inside the greenhouse at Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and guided bike and kayak tours (all pay what you can).

Wissahickon Valley Park has miles of trails to explore on foot or bicycle beyond Forbidden Drive.

Try something new by going horseback riding. You can find experiences at the Courtesy Stable, Monastery Stables and Northwestern Stables.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge has 10 miles of trails where you can spot osprey and the occasional bald eagle.

Pick out a new plant from a local shop

Potted plants arranged inside Urban Jungle in Passyunk. Photo courtesy of Rachael Prescott

Bring a new green addition into your home.

Don't know where to start? Cultivaire Plant Store in Brewerytown offers advice on what plants would fit well in your space.

Just make sure to bring in pictures of your place. You can opt for them to come to you too!

Plants, Etc. in the Fairmount neighborhood is exactly what it sounds like. In addition to all your plant needs, you can also pick up a flower arrangement for your special someone.

Urban Jungle in Passyunk has something for nearly everyone and plenty of plants to peruse.

Check out our oldest botanical garden

The Historic House at Bartram's Garden. Courtesy of Bartram's Garden

Bartram's Garden in Southwest Philly is arguable the botanical garden since it's the oldest surviving one, founded in 1728.

The national historic landmark is a leafy oasis, spanning 50 acres.

Tip: This is a great place for your young kids to explore.