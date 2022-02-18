Magical Harry Potter exhibit opens in Philly's Franklin Institute
Forget Platform 9 ¾. If you want to enter the Wizarding World, you can now gain access via the Franklin Institute.
What's happening: Friday marks the first day that the science museum's "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" — the global exhibit we told you was coming to Philly — opens to the public.
How it works: To take part in the magical exhibit, you'll have to register at kiosks before entering and receive a wristband, which will allow you access to activities throughout the tour.
- The 18,000-square-foot exhibit guides fans through 21 galleries, including The Great Hall, Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid's Hut, The Forbidden Forest and various classrooms.
- You can choose a Hogwarts house, wand and Patronus before entering the exhibit via a King's Cross Station like the one the wizarding school's students use.
- You can also search for iconic creatures like centaurs and Acromantula spiders, while your wristband documents your experiences.
1 cool thing: The classrooms are filled with props and costumes. Visitors are encouraged to get magical lessons and play games through the digital touchscreens.
- Taylor's favorite lesson was creating love potions. She guessed all the correct ingredients on the first try.
Plus: There's an entire Hogwarts Houses gallery, which showcases the iconic crests, the Sorting Hat and costumes.
- Taylor, naturally, found herself in the Gryffindor section the longest.
Visit: The exhibit will stay through Sept. 18.
- Daytime showings cost $43 for people ages 12-64, $41 for seniors and military members, and $39 for children ages 3-11. Tickets include admission to the rest of the Franklin Institute and one Fels Planetarium show.
- Evening showings are $30.
Tip: Act fast. This weekend is already sold out!
- Also, consider buying the butter beer to close out the experience. It's the perfect extra bit of sweetness to end on.
