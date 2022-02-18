Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Forget Platform 9 ¾. If you want to enter the Wizarding World, you can now gain access via the Franklin Institute.

What's happening: Friday marks the first day that the science museum's "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" — the global exhibit we told you was coming to Philly — opens to the public.

How it works: To take part in the magical exhibit, you'll have to register at kiosks before entering and receive a wristband, which will allow you access to activities throughout the tour.

The 18,000-square-foot exhibit guides fans through 21 galleries, including The Great Hall, Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid's Hut, The Forbidden Forest and various classrooms.

Hogwarts portraits are able to move like in the series. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

You can choose a Hogwarts house, wand and Patronus before entering the exhibit via a King's Cross Station like the one the wizarding school's students use.

You can also search for iconic creatures like centaurs and Acromantula spiders, while your wristband documents your experiences.

A man sits in Harry Potter's bedroom in the Dursley's household, also known as the Cupboard Under the Stairs. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

A young girl "travels" to the French Ministry of Magic Headquarters. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

1 cool thing: The classrooms are filled with props and costumes. Visitors are encouraged to get magical lessons and play games through the digital touchscreens.

Taylor's favorite lesson was creating love potions. She guessed all the correct ingredients on the first try.

A virtual game which allows guests to create types of potions in one of the classrooms. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

Plus: There's an entire Hogwarts Houses gallery, which showcases the iconic crests, the Sorting Hat and costumes.

Taylor, naturally, found herself in the Gryffindor section the longest.

The Gryffindor section in the Hogwarts House Gallery. The gallery gives every house its own room for guests to explore. Photo: Taylor Allen/Axios

Visit: The exhibit will stay through Sept. 18.

Daytime showings cost $43 for people ages 12-64, $41 for seniors and military members, and $39 for children ages 3-11. Tickets include admission to the rest of the Franklin Institute and one Fels Planetarium show.

Evening showings are $30.

Tip: Act fast. This weekend is already sold out!