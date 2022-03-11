Flashback: How COVID-19 upended Philadelphia 2 years ago

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's officially been two years this week since a positive COVID-19 case was announced in Philadelphia.

Flashback: Officials scrambled to respond to the fast-spreading virus in March 2020. Here's a look at how those early days unfolded:

March 10: First reported COVID-19 case confirmed in Philly.

First reported COVID-19 case confirmed in Philly. March 12: City issues ban on large gatherings.

City issues ban on large gatherings. March 13: Gov. Tom Wolf temporarily closes Pennsylvania K-12 schools.

Gov. Tom Wolf temporarily closes Pennsylvania K-12 schools. March 16: Philadelphia orders nonessential businesses and indoor dining to close.

Philadelphia orders nonessential businesses and indoor dining to close. March 19: State shuts down all non-life-sustaining businesses.

State shuts down all non-life-sustaining businesses. March 23: First state-issued "stay at home" order for some counties, including Philadelphia.

First state-issued "stay at home" order for some counties, including Philadelphia. March 25: The first COVID death in Philly confirmed.

The first COVID death in Philly confirmed. March 26: Philly City Council approves $85 million in funding for emergency pandemic aid.

Philly City Council approves $85 million in funding for emergency pandemic aid. March 27: Temple University agrees to use its Liacouras Center for overflow hospital space.

The big picture: Recalling these dates is a reminder of the uncertainty and confusion the city faced, as well as how much has changed since the pandemic began.

💭 Mike's thought bubble: I was reporting on these ever-changing developments for the Philadelphia Tribune, seeing how the how the virus was affecting businesses, schools, parents and the city as a whole.

I was not immune from virus-induced layoffs. I cleaned out my desk in April 2020 but returned to the newsroom months later.

The upshot: The time off allowed me to spend more time with my infant son — time I now refer to as my unplanned parental leave.

💭 Taylor's thought bubble: I was reporting in Denver, watching and documenting the news at Colorado Public Radio as the world shut down.