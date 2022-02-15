Philly drivers lost more than 2 days to traffic in 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Philly drivers spent more than two days in traffic on average last year, according to new data from the TomTom Traffic Index.

It gets worse. Drivers lost three days and three hours sitting in rush-hour traffic in 2021.

Yes, but: It's still less time wasted than before the pandemic. Congestion during the morning and evening rush hours last year dropped 13% compared to 2019.

What's happening: Philly's congestion level is creeping up to pre-pandemic levels. The city's overall congestion level last year — 22%— is just 2 percentage points down from 2019's.

Philly ranks as the 10th most congested city in the nation and 195th globally.

Of note: Unfortunately, Philadelphia traffic-related fatalities spiked over 88% during the first year of the pandemic.

The big picture: The rise of remote work and flexible hours means fewer cars hitting the road, particularly during traditional peak times, Axios' Joanne Muller writes.

Overall, congestion levels in North America were down 14% in 2021 compared to 2019.

Some cities are seeing a new "late morning peak" around 11am, while others, including Philly, tracked an evening rush that starts as early as 3-4pm.

Between the lines: Pandemic-driven traffic changes depend on each city's COVID restrictions and characteristics of its workforce, TomTom data specialist Jeroen Brouwer tells Axios.