Bobby Henon resigns from Philly City Council month before sentencing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon announced he's resigning Thursday, hours before the council's first legislative session of 2022.

Driving the news: Henon's resignation, effective Thursday morning, also comes ahead of his February sentencing for his conviction on federal corruption charges last year.

Henon was not legally required to resign until after the sentencing and had originally indicated he would wait until then.

Flashback: A jury found the three-term Democrat, who represents the 6th District in the Northeast, guilty of federal corruption-related crimes in November. He's facing 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors had accused Henon of allowing powerful labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty to bribe him for access and policy decisions in exchange for a more than $70,000 salary from the the Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union.

Henon stepped down from his committee chair roles soon after the ruling.

Of note: Dougherty was also found guilty on conspiracy charges and faces two more trials in the coming months over embezzlement and extortion charges.

What they're saying: "I am grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years," Henon said in his letter. "I worked hard each and every day to be an outspoken and bold advocate for the hardworking people of the 6th District, but I could not have done it without the support and engagement of community leaders and residents."

Henon denied Axios' request for comment.

What to watch: Council President Darrell Clarke has yet to set a special election date to fill Henon's seat.