Nov 18, 2021 - News
Philly legislator Bobby Henon gives up committee roles after conviction
Mike D'Onofrio
Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon speaks into microphones at a podium.
Philadelphia Councilmember Bobby Henon speaks during an event at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 on Aug. 31, 2017. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/Getty Images

Disgraced Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon has relinquished his roles on legislative committees following his conviction on public corruption charges, according to an internal memo.

Driving the news: Council President Darrell Clarke told council members in a memo Wednesday that Henon decided to step down from four committees, according to the document obtained by Axios.

  • The move comes two days after Henon was found guilty of bribery and conspiracy charges in a federal trial alongside union boss John Dougherty.

Context: Henon, a three-term Democrat who represents District 6 in the northeast, was serving as chair of the Public Property and Public Works and Licenses and Inspections committees.

  • He was also vice chairperson of the Finance and Public Health and Human Services committees.
  • Henon is not required to resign from office until the time of his sentencing, which is set for February.

What's next: Clarke will consult with Democratic leadership to fill the vacancies, according to the memo.

