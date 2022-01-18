Blood donations at record low in Philadelphia region

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Philly region, along with the rest of the country, is experiencing a blood shortage.

The big picture: The American Red Cross warned last week that the U.S. is facing a "dangerously low" blood supply.

The Red Cross has lost 332 units of blood since Jan. 1 due to cancellations and staff shortages.

For the 2021 fiscal year, ARC gathered about 120,000 units of blood, which is considerably less than pre-pandemic levels of about 215,000.

Zoom in: At any given moment, a quarter of the need in the Philadelphia region isn't being met, according to the regional Red Cross, which distributes to 130 hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Typically, blood donation centers want to have a five-day supply of blood. Most in the Philly region are operating on less than a half-day of supply.

In particular, the region needs type O blood and platelets.

Between the lines: Winter is usually a low season for blood donations. But this year, it's compounded by chronic staffing shortages and a lack of blood drives.

The regional Red Cross relies on schools and colleges for about 20% of its blood donations, and the events have been limited by the pandemic.

What they're saying: "It's at the point that doctors are making decisions on who gets blood and how much because there isn't enough," regional communications director Alana Mauger said.

Mauger warned residents that they'll have to book ahead if they choose to donate because there are fewer appointments due to the worker shortage.

Of note: The FDA still maintains restrictions on gay and bisexual men. They cannot donate if they’ve had sex with another man within three months.