Red Cross warns of U.S.'s "dangerously low" blood supply

Shawna Chen

A bag of blood sits on a table at the KFC YUM! Center during the Starts, Stripes, and Pints blood drive event on July 7, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jon Cherry via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing a "dangerously low" blood supply that could have devastating consequences, the Red Cross warned Monday.

Why it matters: COVID, winter storms and staffing challenges, among other things, have disrupted the nation's blood supply. In recent weeks, blood centers across the U.S. have reported less than one day's worth of blood for certain blood types, according to the Red Cross.

  • Some hospitals are already having to alter treatment or cancel some surgeries due to issues with blood supply.

What they're saying: "If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed," the Red Cross said in a joint statement with America's Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies. 

  • The three organizations "urge eligible, healthy individuals to contact their local blood center and make an appointment to donate blood today."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coons, Warnock discuss urgent need for voting rights

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

On the somber sidelines of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's funeral in Georgia last week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) discussed a piece of urgent business: the importance of passing election reforms.

Why it matters: The exchange underscores the existential stakes not only the Democratic Party but some of its individual leaders attach to voting rights legislation. The setting was appropriate, given Georgia Republicans have enacted a series of changes that could impact the election efforts of Warnock and other key Democratic candidates.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Putin pushes his red lines in Kazakhstan and Ukraine

Vladimir Putin with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (on left) in November. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Monday was a day of red lines for Vladimir Putin: Russia will not allow "color revolutions" in its neighborhood, he said, and will stand by its demands that NATO pull back from its borders and keep Ukraine out — even as Washington insists those are "non-starters."

Driving the news: Putin said that by dispatching troops to Kazakhstan, the Moscow-led alliance had shown it "will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow so-called 'color revolutions,'" a reference to the uprisings that toppled pro-Moscow governments in Georgia and Ukraine.

Neil Irwin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

