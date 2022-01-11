Red Cross warns of U.S.'s "dangerously low" blood supply

The U.S. is facing a "dangerously low" blood supply that could have devastating consequences, the Red Cross warned Monday.

Why it matters: COVID, winter storms and staffing challenges, among other things, have disrupted the nation's blood supply. In recent weeks, blood centers across the U.S. have reported less than one day's worth of blood for certain blood types, according to the Red Cross.

Some hospitals are already having to alter treatment or cancel some surgeries due to issues with blood supply.

What they're saying: "If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed," the Red Cross said in a joint statement with America's Blood Centers and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies.