Pennsylvania sports betting ranks third in nation

Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Pennsylvania is one of the top three sports betting states in the nation, trailing behind only New Jersey and Nevada.

Why it matters: Both the state and counties collect tax revenue from sports betting, 34% and 2% respectively.

Driving the news: Pennsylvania generated more than $63 million in sports betting revenue in November, the latest state data available.

Since November 2018, players waged $10.9 billion on sports statewide.

Of note: The commonwealth accepts both mobile and in-person sports wagering.

Flashback: Pennsylvania made sports betting legal six months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports gambling in May 2018.

The state had moved to legalize online betting and fantasy sports as early as 2017, but the issue was held up by the federal court case.

Zoom out: A total of 30 states and Washington, D.C., have live legal sports betting markets, while 18 states and the district allow mobile betting.

Pennsylvania is one of the 15 states that allows both.

What's ahead: The next month is set to break more wagering records with the NFL playoffs and college football championships, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.