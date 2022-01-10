New York launched mobile sports betting on Saturday, with four online sportsbooks beginning operations and another five awaiting final approval.

The big picture: Now that New Yorkers can bet from their couch — rather than travel to New Jersey — many believe the Empire State will eventually contend with New Jersey and Nevada for most money wagered by state (currently 17th).

State(s) of play: 30 states plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets, but only 18 (plus D.C.) allow mobile betting, per Forbes.

In-person and mobile (15 plus D.C.): Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Wyoming

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Wyoming In-person only (12): Arkansas, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin

Arkansas, Delaware, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin Mobile only (3): New Hampshire (in-person will launch soon), Tennessee, Virginia

New Hampshire (in-person will launch soon), Tennessee, Virginia Legal, not yet operational (3): Florida, Nebraska, Ohio

What to watch: It's no coincidence this launch came just before the NFL playoffs and CFP Championship. The next month will almost certainly break the record for money wagered on sports nationwide.