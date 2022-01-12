Renting is cheaper than buying a home in Philadelphia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: ATTOM; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's cheaper to buy than rent in Philadelphia, according to a new report by real estate database company ATTOM.

Why it matters: Home prices continue to rise in the city, and the affordability gap is narrowing.

The big picture: In nearly 90% of the nation, home prices are rising faster than wages, Axios' Jennifer Kingson reports.

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent for a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., per ATTOM's analysis. .

The intrigue: Philadelphia shirks national trends in which renting typically makes more sense in big metropolitan areas, while homeownership wins out in the suburbs and rural areas.

Zillow estimates the typical home value in Philadelphia to be $228,079.

Meanwhile, it's more affordable to rent than buy in Philadelphia's surrounding counties: Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester.

Yes, but: Good luck trying to get a house.

What they're saying: "We're seeing bidding wars, and you're starting to see that even in neighborhoods that historically wouldn't see this kind of demand," said Carlos Masip, a real estate agent for Keller Williams Philly.

He said that although it's cheaper to own, it's becoming more difficult for the average person.

Maria Quattrone, who runs her own real estate agency in Philly, said now is a good time to try to buy because there are usually fewer people looking this time of year.