Owning is cheaper than renting in much of the U.S.

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., a new report says.

There's a big city/suburban divide, though: Renting makes more sense in big metropolitan areas, while homeownership wins out in rural areas and suburbs, where property prices are lower.

Why it matters: Even with home prices continuing to climb, the affordability gap is narrowing, which may signal the imminent end to what's been a steady run-up in home prices.

Driving the news: A new report by ATTOM, the big real estate database company, shows that the more populous a county, the more likely it is that renting will be cheaper than owning, and vice versa.

The most affordable homeownership markets are in the South and Midwest, and the least are in the West and Northeast.

The results were similar to 2021, with "the benefits of rising wages and super-low mortgage rates counteract[ing] the effects of home prices spiking," ATTOM said.

But: In nearly 90% of the nation, home prices are rising faster than wages.

And homeownership remains elusive for average workers: In about half the country, buying a house would consume at least a third of their paycheck — more than mortgage lenders like to see.

What they're saying: "The good news is that for average wage earners who can afford a down payment, owning in a majority of the country takes a smaller percentage of their income and offers a chance to build equity and wealth," says Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM.

"That's also good for owners looking to sell because it widens the pool of potential buyers."

As for surging housing prices: "The combination of rising wages, increasing employment and mortgage rates hovering around 3% are cushioning the blow," Teta says.

Details: According to Mortgage Professional America, a trade publication, renting was marginally less expensive than buying in eight of the 10 most populous states at midyear 2021: New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.

California and Florida were the states where the average monthly home payment was lower than the average rent.

But "the gap between monthly rent and ownership costs can be lower than $50 in some states, so buying a house can sometimes make more financial sense."

The bottom line: Everyone's situation is different, market conditions change all the time, and all real estate is local, so studies like these are more of an interesting reference point than a buyer's guide.

