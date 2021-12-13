12 mins ago - News
Philly sees more abnormally warm winter days
Taylor Allen
Data: Climate Center. Illustration: Axios

Winters in Philadelphia are increasingly getting warmer, according to data from Climate Central.

Why it matters: Analysis from the independent climate research organization suggests global warming is significantly shifting weather patterns across the country.

  • Winter has been the fastest-warming month in most of the U.S. since 1970.

State of play: Philadelphia has seen abnormally warm winter days increase by 18 days since roughly 50 years ago.

Zoom out: This isn’t unique to Philly. The Northeast and the Great Lakes region see the fastest rate of warmer winters, per Climate Central.

Of note: Researchers at Climate Central reviewed more than 50 years of winter weather data in 246 locations across the country.

Flashback: Fall is also getting warmer.

