Philly sees more abnormally warm winter days

Data: Climate Center. Illustration: Axios

Winters in Philadelphia are increasingly getting warmer, according to data from Climate Central.

Why it matters: Analysis from the independent climate research organization suggests global warming is significantly shifting weather patterns across the country.

Winter has been the fastest-warming month in most of the U.S. since 1970.

State of play: Philadelphia has seen abnormally warm winter days increase by 18 days since roughly 50 years ago.

The average winter temperature is also nearly five degrees warmer compared to 1970.

Zoom out: This isn’t unique to Philly. The Northeast and the Great Lakes region see the fastest rate of warmer winters, per Climate Central.

Of note: Researchers at Climate Central reviewed more than 50 years of winter weather data in 246 locations across the country.

Flashback: Fall is also getting warmer.