Philadelphia's autumn is getting warmer

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's not your imagination. Autumn in Philadelphia is getting warmer.

Why it matters: Climate change is driving the increases, and the warmer weather can lead to additional cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.

The big picture: Of the 246 U.S. cities analyzed by nonprofit news organization Climate Central, the vast majority saw more warm days in September through November of 2020 than they did 50 years ago.

By the numbers: 57% of those cities warmed by at least two degrees.

68% have seen at least seven additional days of above-average fall temperatures.

Zoom in: Philadelphia had 15.3 more days with above-normal temperatures in 2020, compared to 1970.

The city has also warmed by nearly 3 degrees.

Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021.