Walmart's new digital shelf labels can be changed electronically in minutes. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The jargon catchphrase inside Walmart's public-facing corporate culture: remove friction.



The big picture: Company executives talked Thursday about technology as a way to grease sticking points for both Walmart's employees and consumers — driving ease-of-use, efficiency and ideally, more sales.

Catch up quick: Walmart made a few announcements on the second day of its annual shareholders and associates meetings:

1. Later this month, consumers in the Dallas metro area where delivery by drone is available will be able to shop for and schedule deliveries within the Walmart app.

Up to now, consumers had to place orders through third-parties, creating a cumbersome process for both the customer and employees.

Other markets making drone deliveries will be phased into the Walmart app in the near future.

By the numbers: Walmart has made more than 30,000 drone deliveries in six states since it started the process in 2021.

2. The company revealed digital shelf labels it plans to install across 2,300 stores by the end of 2026.

The new labels are tiny screens displaying roughly the same information paper labels currently do, but can be changed in "almost real-time."

From a friction-reducing point of view, the digital labels reduce time employees spend replacing labels and help with stocking and order fulfillment.

What's next: Walmart holds its annual associates global associates meeting at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville today.

