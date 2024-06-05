Share on email (opens in new window)

An estimated 14,000 global Walmart employees are convening in Northwest Arkansas for the company's annual shareholders' and associates' meetings this week. Why it matters: The event is the single largest gathering of Walmart employees, where executives try to boost morale while sharing their vision with frontline workers. It also gives Wall Street analysts a hint of what to expect in coming months.

The big picture: Executives on Wednesday consistently made the case for Walmart as a good company to work for. They messaged heavily on its 350-acre headquarters campus now under construction, technology available to its workforce and career path opportunities.

Catch up quick: A few key takeaways from the first full day.

1. Wednesday morning, the company announced its creating a faster path for employees to become certified skilled tradespeople and will give some frontline workers up to $1,000 annual bonuses.

Walmart said 700,000 employees will be eligible for the bonuses and that the program recognizes not only performance, but also years with the company.

2. Its business meeting was held Wednesday morning, with shareholders rejecting proposals that Walmart make public reports on racial equity, civil liberties, human rights, workplace safety, and create a wage policy for minimum earnings.

Shareholders elected Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, to the board of directors, replacing Rob Walton who announced in April he would retire.

3. Media were given a walking tour of the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness Center and an overview of the company's new headquarters campus.

If construction remains on schedule, office workers will begin moving onto the campus in January and the full transition will be completed in early 2026.

Inside the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness center. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

By the numbers: About 15,000 corporate employees will work in a dozen four- and five-story office buildings.

About 5,000 trees will be transplanted from a nearby tree farm and two small lakes will help irrigate the park-like atmosphere.

What's next: The annual meeting continues today and Friday.