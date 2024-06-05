Walmart shareholders' meeting kicks off with new career and bonus program

Walmart is creating a faster path for employees to become certified skilled tradespeople and will give some frontline workers up to $1,000 annual bonuses. Why it matters: The announcement comes ahead of Walmart's annual shareholders' business meeting today at 10:30 am where proposals call for the company to make public reports on racial equity, civil liberties, human rights and workplace safety.

Another proposal calls for the company to establish wage policies "to provide workers with the minimum earnings necessary to meet a family's basic needs."

Driving the news: Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said on a call with reporters that 700,000 employees will be eligible for bonuses up to $1,000, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

The program recognizes performance and years with the company, Furner said.

"The longer an hourly store associate stays with the company, the higher their bonus potential, up to $1,000 a year," Furner and Lo Stomski, a senior vice president, wrote in a Walmart blog post.

Yes, but: The hourly worker bonuses are much smaller than bonuses for store managers, which can be up to 200% of their salary, Tyko notes.

Walmart also said it will pilot a program with 100 Dallas-Fort Worth metro area employees to help store and supply chain workers move into facilities maintenance, refrigeration and HVAC, reliability and automation technician roles that pay between $19 and $45 per hour.

It will double the certifications through its Live Better U program that lead to higher paying jobs like pharmacy technicians, opticians and software engineers.

Flashback: The company raised the average manager salary from $117,000 to $128,000 and average wage for front-line hourly employees to $18, up from $17.50 in February.

At that rate, a U.S. full-time hourly employee will gross $37,440 annually.

The big picture: The retailer employs more than 2 million people and is one of the world's largest companies, therefore can potentially influence global social change and the livelihoods of its workforce.

What they're saying: "For the last year or so, we've heard associates saying we would like a program where we can get some kind of bonus that rewards us" for performance, Furner said Tuesday.

"Now, when it comes to compensation, we have a lot of choices … and we love the idea of our associates … if they hit their metrics, and they've been with us … to be able to participate in the financial success of the company."

The other side: "Being an African American woman with more than 15 years of managerial retail experience, I find it extremely difficult to advance with Walmart," employee TeNeka Hightower said on a call with the media Tuesday.

"Over the course of my six years at this corporation, I've seen less and less people who look like me, especially at the top, even though we make up a majority of Walmart's workforce."

Proposal No. 5 seeks to have the company disclose hourly pay gaps by race, Hightower said.

What we're watching: In its proxy statement, Walmart recommends shareholders vote against proposals 4-10, citing its existing policies and practices.