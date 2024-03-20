Drone delivery's biggest problem isn't in the air

Behind the scenes as a drone delivery is loaded for transit. Video: Gregory Castillo/Axios

Getting a carton of eggs delivered flawlessly by drone is impressive — in fact, it's downright miraculous! — but behind the scenes there are still a lot of inefficiencies to work out. Why it matters: Drone delivery isn't a fantasy anymore. It's already happening in certain neighborhoods near Dallas, Salt Lake City, Tampa and Phoenix, among others. And it's going to expand in a huge way starting this year.

State of play: The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is emerging as the drone delivery capital of America, thanks largely to Walmart, which plans to make the service widely available to 1.8 million Dallas-area residents by the end of 2024.

Axios recently tried two of Walmart's partner services, Wing and DroneUp, to see what drone delivery is like.

None of Axios Dallas' journalists live within Walmart's current drone delivery zones, so we had to settle for delivery at nearby demo locations.

Both companies operate from a cordoned-off area of the parking lot at their respective Walmart stores in Frisco and Garland.

Wing's operation seemed more advanced than DroneUp's, and they use different types of drones, which affects their status with the FAA.

Still, both operators showed room for improvement.

Zoom in: We used a smartphone to place separate orders for a carton of eggs and a Dr. Pepper on Wing's Walmart delivery app.

When the orders popped up on a Wing employee's tablet, that employee sent a colleague into the store to pick the items from the shelves and pay for them at self-checkout.

Then, on a folding table near the exit, a Wing employee placed the items inside two specially designed cardboard containers about the size of a McDonald's Happy Meal box, weighed them and labeled them with a Sharpie marker before carrying them back to the parking lot.

How it works: Wing's "Nest" takes up about 20 parking spots in the Walmart lot.

It's a fenced-in area with a generator, a small trailer and 18 charging pads on the ground, each with a lightweight drone resting on it.

When an order is placed, Wing's flight navigation system automatically assigns a drone and generates a flight plan to the delivery spot, taking into account geography, weather and air traffic.

The assigned drone's propellers start automatically, and the drone rises up about 25 feet, hovering over the Nest while the employee, wearing a hard hat, attaches the package to a tether.

The drone recoils the tether, secures the package to the belly of the aircraft, then rises to a cruising altitude of up to 400 feet before departing.

Behind the scenes: A "pilot in command" oversees the flight on a computer screen from a remote operations center miles away in downtown Dallas.

The operator doesn't "fly" the drone, which is fully autonomous.

Instead, they monitor multiple flights simultaneously across entire regions.

When the drone arrives at its destination, it hovers at about 25 feet, then lowers the tethered package gently to the ground.

The clip releases automatically, the tether recoils, and the drone ascends and flies away.

Our thought bubble: While the delivery itself takes only a few minutes, the process needs streamlining on the back end — which is why Walmart tells people to expect 30 minutes.

For starters, drone delivery service is not yet integrated into Walmart's e-commerce site, so users need to switch to the drone company's site to place their order.

By later this year, it should be a one-click process on Walmart's site, the retailer tells Axios.

What's next: Drone delivery companies are working on new ground-based infrastructure to streamline order pickup and delivery.

Wing, for example, introduced a new Autoloader contraption on a pole as an alternative to curbside pickup.

Zipline's next-generation delivery drone takes off from and lands on a charging pad affixed to the side of a building. It includes a tethered droid that drops down a chute so workers can load a customer's order without leaving the store.

At last week's SXSW, DroneUp founder and CEO Tom Walker teased a new automated pickup and delivery hub it plans to introduce soon.

The bottom line: The future of drone delivery is here, but still needs some tweaking.