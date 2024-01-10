Don't be surprised if you see these hovering over you in 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart

2024 will be the year most North Texans can get a drone to bring groceries and over-the-counter medications to their home.

Driving the news: With some (but not all) regulatory hurdles cleared, retailers, medical centers and logistics platforms will start offering drone delivery in many more suburban neighborhoods in 2024, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will expand its drone deliveries to cover up to 75% of Dallas-Fort Worth residents.

Why it matters: Walmart plans to offer drone deliveries across 30 municipalities in North Texas by the end of the year. The company says this is the first time a U.S. retailer has offered drone delivery to this many households in a single market.

Context: Walmart started offering the delivery option at two of its locations, in Frisco and Lewisville, in August.

The company plans to expand its drone deliveries to 4 million more people over the next year.

How it works: Wing and Zipline, which have been approved by the FAA to fly their drones without someone observing them at all times, will handle the deliveries.

Customers placing an order through Wing or Zipline will be able to get items within 30 minutes, Walmart says. The service is free.

What they're saying: "Drone delivery is not just a concept of the future, it's happening now and will soon be a reality for millions of additional Texans," Prathibha Rajashekhar, the senior vice president of innovation and automation for Walmart U.S., said in a news release.