More Walmart drone deliveries are coming to Dallas-Fort Worth
2024 will be the year most North Texans can get a drone to bring groceries and over-the-counter medications to their home.
Driving the news: With some (but not all) regulatory hurdles cleared, retailers, medical centers and logistics platforms will start offering drone delivery in many more suburban neighborhoods in 2024, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
- Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will expand its drone deliveries to cover up to 75% of Dallas-Fort Worth residents.
Why it matters: Walmart plans to offer drone deliveries across 30 municipalities in North Texas by the end of the year. The company says this is the first time a U.S. retailer has offered drone delivery to this many households in a single market.
Context: Walmart started offering the delivery option at two of its locations, in Frisco and Lewisville, in August.
- The company plans to expand its drone deliveries to 4 million more people over the next year.
How it works: Wing and Zipline, which have been approved by the FAA to fly their drones without someone observing them at all times, will handle the deliveries.
- Customers placing an order through Wing or Zipline will be able to get items within 30 minutes, Walmart says. The service is free.
What they're saying: "Drone delivery is not just a concept of the future, it's happening now and will soon be a reality for millions of additional Texans," Prathibha Rajashekhar, the senior vice president of innovation and automation for Walmart U.S., said in a news release.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.