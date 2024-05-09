Trillions in venture capital meet in the middle of the U.S.

Steuart Walton (right ) speaks to the audience of the MidCon VC Summit. He was interviewed by Paul Gatling, editor of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

An estimated $1.5 trillion of investable capital was represented by attendees of the Midcon VC Summit in Bentonville this week, its organizer told Axios. That's not a typo; it's a "T." Why it matters: It's a proof point that an area once a cluster of small towns with a few big companies is on its way to becoming an innovation cluster. Entrepreneurs need capital to grow and investors want to minimize their risks. To stay on a growth path, Northwest Arkansas needs both.

The big picture: There's a slow migration to the middle of the country — of people and companies — from the coasts where venture capital is traditionally invested.

Investors have noticed, sowing about $300 million into NWA companies in the past two years.

Oklahoma is raising global eyebrows as it leans into wind power.

Inside the room: A headliner at the summit was Walmart heir Steuart Walton, who — with his brother Tom, his aunt Alice and other members of the family — have helped foster NWA as part of the national business discourse.

What he said: Walton largely shared how he and Tom, who together own holding company Runway Group, have invested in NWA and the Bentonville-Bella Vista area in particular. Some key quotes from his session:

"We just thought that the community needed to become a magnet for talent," Walton said. "And we didn't really have much of a strategy for that other than trying to make Bentonville cool."

"If you don't do financial performance right, it doesn't matter what your impact is, because it's not going to be sustainable. But if you only are investing for financial returns, eventually … that begins to kind of wear you out," he said.

"For us the why has always been … about making Bentonville a great place to live, a great place to visit, an attractive place for people to move to that will underwrite — hopefully — the success of our region" and Walmart.

"I think of us as like a triple A-rated startup," Walton said of Bentonville, noting that large cities like Houston and Chicago are well established and sort of like blue chip companies.

Middle tier markets — think Austin, Nashville, Denver — are "the recently arrived … like up-and-coming tech companies" that have momentum and a set trajectory.

AAA's "are kind of like there's a lot of momentum, there's a lot of excitement, there's a lot of growth, but the trajectory is still a little bit unknown," he said.

"If you think about where you want to invest … the triple A rated startups probably offer the most upside" and that drives Runway's investments in Bentonville," Walton said.

What's next: Cortodo Ventures of Oklahoma City convened the Midcon Summit this week, the second ever.