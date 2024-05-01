Northwest Arkansas companies closed on more than $90 million in investments last year, according to PitchBook data shared with Worth.
Why it matters: Capital investment gives startups and young companies resources to help them rapidly grow into mature, profitable businesses.
An increase in venture capital signals investor confidence in the area's entrepreneurial community — a measure of perceived economic health.
The big picture: The number was less than half of 2022's record $200 million, but still far larger than investments back to 2014, according to PitchBook.
By the numbers: PitchBook reported 16 deals in the NWA metro area during 2023.
Only one deal was reported for the first quarter of 2024, valued at $13.5 million.
PitchBook data says that capital went to Fayetteville's OurPharma.
It's not clear if the deal was closed in the first quarter or earlier; the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Its CEO, Adam Kohler, told Worth last year that a $10 million investment reported by PitchBook wasn't closed in the first quarter, but that a filing may have triggered the research company to include it.
💭 Worth's thought bubble: We've pointed out before that PitchBook's data can lag a quarter — and occasionally, deals are counted twice and corrected later.