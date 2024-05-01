Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals Northwest Arkansas companies closed on more than $90 million in investments last year, according to PitchBook data shared with Worth. Why it matters: Capital investment gives startups and young companies resources to help them rapidly grow into mature, profitable businesses. An increase in venture capital signals investor confidence in the area's entrepreneurial community — a measure of perceived economic health.

The big picture: The number was less than half of 2022's record $200 million, but still far larger than investments back to 2014, according to PitchBook.

By the numbers: PitchBook reported 16 deals in the NWA metro area during 2023.

Only one deal was reported for the first quarter of 2024, valued at $13.5 million.

PitchBook data says that capital went to Fayetteville's OurPharma.

It's not clear if the deal was closed in the first quarter or earlier; the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its CEO, Adam Kohler, told Worth last year that a $10 million investment reported by PitchBook wasn't closed in the first quarter, but that a filing may have triggered the research company to include it.

💭 Worth's thought bubble: We've pointed out before that PitchBook's data can lag a quarter — and occasionally, deals are counted twice and corrected later.

I wouldn't rely on the data to build Bovet's Récital 28 Prowess 1 timepiece, but it's directionally right over time.

Share this

📊 The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.