Most major power outages in Arkansas related to extreme weather

Outages, and lengthy restore times, can cost the economy billions of dollars and lead to loss of life.
Zoom in: Long-duration outages that most frequently hit socially and medically vulnerable populations tended to occur in Arkansas, Louisiana and Michigan, the nonprofit research and communications group Climate Central reports.
The South and Southeast experienced the most extreme weather-related power outages.
The big picture Extreme weather accounted for about 80% of all major U.S. power outages from 2000 to 2023.
Such outages are defined as affecting at least 50,000 homes or businesses, or cutting service of at least 300 megawatts.
The majority of weather-related outages are due to severe weather like severe thunderstorms, followed by winter weather and tropical storms and hurricanes.
The report notes hurricanes can cause long-lasting outages, accounting for most of these types of outages through 2022.
Between the lines: The states with the most reported weather-related large power outages during the 23-year timeframe were Texas, Michigan, California, North Carolina and Ohio.
What's next: With the increasing recognition that America's power capacity has to grow to support generative AI and other high-tech applications, utilities are rethinking their architecture and upgrades schedule.
In turn, this may lead to innovations that harden the grid against extreme weather events.