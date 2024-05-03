Most major power outages in Arkansas related to extreme weather

Data: Climate Central via U.S. Department of Energy; Note: Major power outages affect at least 50k customers or interrupt service of 300 megawatts or more; Outage events can cross state lines; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Almost 91% of the 65 major power outages in Arkansas for the past two decades were related to extreme weather, according to a new analysis.



Why it matters: The electrical grid is under increasing strain as climate change raises the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, from heat waves to wildfires. Outages, and lengthy restore times, can cost the economy billions of dollars and lead to loss of life.

Zoom in: Long-duration outages that most frequently hit socially and medically vulnerable populations tended to occur in Arkansas, Louisiana and Michigan, the nonprofit research and communications group Climate Central reports.

The South and Southeast experienced the most extreme weather-related power outages.

The big picture Extreme weather accounted for about 80% of all major U.S. power outages from 2000 to 2023.

Such outages are defined as affecting at least 50,000 homes or businesses, or cutting service of at least 300 megawatts.

The majority of weather-related outages are due to severe weather like severe thunderstorms, followed by winter weather and tropical storms and hurricanes.

The report notes hurricanes can cause long-lasting outages, accounting for most of these types of outages through 2022.

The intrigue: Wildfires and heat waves, two of the hazards most clearly linked to human-caused climate change, are becoming more problematic, Climate Central found.

Between the lines: The states with the most reported weather-related large power outages during the 23-year timeframe were Texas, Michigan, California, North Carolina and Ohio.

What's next: With the increasing recognition that America's power capacity has to grow to support generative AI and other high-tech applications, utilities are rethinking their architecture and upgrades schedule.

In turn, this may lead to innovations that harden the grid against extreme weather events.

Go deeper for the national perspective