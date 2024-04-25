6 bars to visit when you want to class it up

We love a good pub or dive bar, but NWA is also home to some elevated spots where you can treat yourself. Here are our favorite local bars for grabbing a specialty cocktail or perhaps taking a date.

And, of course, most upscale restaurants in the area have their own bars that also make for a nice night out.

The vibe: Speakeasy. It's in the basement of a downtown Bentonville favorite, The Preacher's Son, and you'd only know it by the subtle "Bar" sign on the side of the building.

The intrigue: Watch for themes, like a complete holiday transformation, Miracle on 2nd Street.

The vibe: Set inside the Inn at Carnall Hall on the University of Arkansas campus, it's a calm spot to end an evening out.

The intrigue: The large porch makes for a lovely place to sit and talk. You definitely feel like you're visiting a Southern college campus — but less like a college kid and more like a parent who drinks cocktails from proper glassware.

The vibe: It's a loungey space on the sixth floor of The Momentary, where you can take in views of Bentonville from up top.

The intrigue: Tower Bar regularly has live music, and you can always accompany it with a visit to the museum or an arts event at The Momentary.

