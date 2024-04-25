We love a good pub or dive bar, but Northwest Arkansas is also home to some elevated spots where you can treat yourself. Here are our favorite NWA bars where you can grab a specialty cocktail or maybe take a date. And of course, most upscale restaurants in town have their own bars that also make for a nice night out.

The vibe: Speakeasy. It's in the basement of a downtown Bentonville favorite, The Preacher's Son, and you'd only know it by the subtle "Bar" sign on the side of the building.

The intrigue: Watch for themes, like a complete holiday transformation, Miracle on 2nd Street.

The vibe: Set inside the Inn at Carnall Hall at the University of Arkansas campus, it's a calm spot to end the night.

The intrigue: The large porch makes for a lovely place to sit in conversation. You definitely feel like you're visiting a Southern college campus — but less like a college kid and more like a parent who drinks cocktails from proper glassware.

The vibe: It's a loungey space on the sixth floor of The Momentary where you can see views of Bentonville from up top.

The intrigue: Tower Bar regularly has live music, and you can always accompany it with a visit to the museum or event at The Momentary.

The vibe: Eclectic and cool. It's on the back side of the Massey Building in downtown Bentonville.

The intrigue: You can share small plates here and make a full (and excellent) dinner out of it.

The vibe: While you'll want to make a reservation for dinner at The Hive, you can enjoy the laid-back bar area with drinks and appetizers.

The intrigue: It's inside 21 Museum Hotel, so you can also meander around the attached art museum for free.

The vibe: Intimate and exclusive. It's tucked into the second floor of the 1907 building in downtown Rogers with little signage to get you there.

The intrigue: It's the bar for Heirloom 1907, a tasting-menu restaurant with limited seating. But you're welcome to skip it and grab a drink at Pinky Swear and order from its food menu.