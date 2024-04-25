We love a good pub or dive bar, but Northwest Arkansas is also home to some elevated spots where you can treat yourself. Here are our favorite NWA bars where you can grab a specialty cocktail or maybe take a date.
And of course, most upscale restaurants in town have their own bars that also make for a nice night out.
The vibe: Set inside the Inn at Carnall Hall at the University of Arkansas campus, it's a calm spot to end the night.
The intrigue: The large porch makes for a lovely place to sit in conversation. You definitely feel like you're visiting a Southern college campus — but less like a college kid and more like a parent who drinks cocktails from proper glassware.