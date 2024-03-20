In photos: Bentonville construction projects
Bentonville is just one big construction zone. Here's the rundown on several of the projects you may have biked past and wondered what they are and when they'll be finished.
Coler Crossing, a 60-unit apartment complex and commercial space on North Walton Boulevard, is set to be complete in the fall, according to the developer.
The Walmart Museum on the downtown square is undergoing a renovation.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is adding 100,000 square feet to its existing 200,000 square feet, with plans to complete construction in 2026, spokesperson Amanda Horn told Axios.
The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, a four-year medical school, plans to start up in fall 2025.
The 350-acre Walmart campus is set to be fully open in 2025.
A 142-room hotel with event space, a restaurant, bar, café and retail space just off the downtown square is tentatively set to open in the fall, according to developer Blue Crane.
The Bentonville Public Library expansion should be complete in August, library director Hadi Dudley told Axios.
The six-story, 175-room Motto by Hilton on South Main Street is set to open this summer, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal reported.
