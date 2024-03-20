In photos: Bentonville construction projects

Share on email (opens in new window)

Whole Health Institute is under construction near Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The nonprofit plans to open this fall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Bentonville is just one big construction zone. Here's the rundown on several of the projects you may have biked past and wondered what they are and when they'll be finished.

Coler Crossing. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Coler Crossing, a 60-unit apartment complex and commercial space on North Walton Boulevard, is set to be complete in the fall, according to the developer.

Walmart Museum. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Walmart Museum on the downtown square is undergoing a renovation.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is adding 100,000 square feet to its existing 200,000 square feet, with plans to complete construction in 2026, spokesperson Amanda Horn told Axios.

Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, a four-year medical school, plans to start up in fall 2025.

The Walmart campus as seen from the corner of SE Eighth and J streets. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The 350-acre Walmart campus is set to be fully open in 2025.

Downtown Bentonville Hotel. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

A 142-room hotel with event space, a restaurant, bar, café and retail space just off the downtown square is tentatively set to open in the fall, according to developer Blue Crane.

Bentonville Public Library Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The Bentonville Public Library expansion should be complete in August, library director Hadi Dudley told Axios.

Motto by Hilton. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

The six-story, 175-room Motto by Hilton on South Main Street is set to open this summer, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal reported.