What we're sipping: Summer iced tea mocktail at the Tower Bar
A summertime beverage might be the last thing on your mind this week, but if you're into Dry January, we have a suggestion.
The setup: On the sixth floor of The Momentary, the Tower Bar offers great views of downtown Bentonville and a short mocktail menu.
What Worth tried: The summer iced tea ($12) is a mixture of black tea, Lyre's American Malt, lemon juice, peach syrup and bitters, and fresh mint.
The verdict: This was a nice slow sipper — a tad bitter, a touch sour and smooth with mild hints of citrus.
- It's a great way to enjoy the awesome atmosphere and splendid, intimate conversation.
