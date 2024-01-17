1 hour ago - Things to Do

What we're sipping: Summer iced tea mocktail at the Tower Bar

The summer iced tea mocktail and a view from the Tower Bar. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

A summertime beverage might be the last thing on your mind this week, but if you're into Dry January, we have a suggestion.

The setup: On the sixth floor of The Momentary, the Tower Bar offers great views of downtown Bentonville and a short mocktail menu.

What Worth tried: The summer iced tea ($12) is a mixture of black tea, Lyre's American Malt, lemon juice, peach syrup and bitters, and fresh mint.


The verdict: This was a nice slow sipper — a tad bitter, a touch sour and smooth with mild hints of citrus.

  • It's a great way to enjoy the awesome atmosphere and splendid, intimate conversation.

