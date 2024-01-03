Where to get mocktails in Northwest Arkansas for Dry January

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dry January is a tradition in which some people take a break from alcohol during the first month of the year. The intrigue: Studies suggest even a monthlong stint of abstinence often leads to new habits and less drinking in the long run.

Here's where you can enjoy a nonalcoholic mixed drink this month — or anytime:

🍪 Tower Bar — This loungey bar on the sixth floor of The Momentary with views of Bentonville has four mixed drinks on its mocktail menu including a sweet-sounding matcha caramel cookie with oat milk, spiced seedlip, caramel syrup, matcha and molasses bitters.

🍍 Maxine's Taproom — The longtime downtown Fayetteville staple has some straightforward "temperance drinks" like a muddled fruit soda or sparkling ginger lemonade. Or, try the Tajina Harding with pineapple and lime juice, vanilla, hibiscus syrup, Tajín and ginger beer.

🍹 Lady Slipper — Pick sweet, sour, spicy or seasonal and you'll get a nonalcoholic mixed drink that does the trick.

🥃 Scotch & Soda — The menu at this downtown Bentonville bar boasts "same flavor, less hangover" for its mocktails — available upon request.

🍸 Theo's — A few of the libations on the cocktail menu at this upscale Rogers restaurant can be made without booze.

🥂 Leverett Lounge — Take your pick from drinks like Ring My Bell with red bell and pink peppercorn simple syrup, red bell pepper juice, lime juice, basil and soda.