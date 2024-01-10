The Shift: Tech businesses hit new accelerator

Share on email (opens in new window)

Northwest Arkansas' newest business accelerator announced its first lineup of companies this week.

Why it matters: Accelerators are important to build a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, attract out-of-market talent and draw even more venture capital to NWA.

Context: Announced in October, the Bounds Accelerator is a collaboration between Cartwheel Startup Studio and the University of Arkansas.

Bounds accepts U.S. tech-focused companies working in the retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industries.

The latest: The first group includes:

Amplio — A platform to help warehouses liquidate used equipment.

Glyphx — 3D data modeling for inventory control.

Hashku — Brand engagement and marketing on gaming and other platforms.

Indexer — Syncs data between non-fungible tokens and blockchain.

Mycelium Networks — A sort of crowd-sourced data network.

New Forge — Augmented reality training software.

Ship.com — An online retail product shipping platform.

Spark — A cryptocurrency payment system.

Trackstar — Warehouse management applications.

Vendoor — Tracks data between vendors and retailers.

What's next: The businesses begin the 16-week Bounds program tomorrow when they're scheduled to meet in person at a private orientation in Bentonville.

The companies will compete for a cash award on demonstration day, open to anyone, which is planned for April 29.

💻 The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.