The Shift: Tech businesses hit new accelerator

Northwest Arkansas' newest business accelerator announced its first lineup of companies this week.

Why it matters: Accelerators are important to build a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, attract out-of-market talent and draw even more venture capital to NWA.

Context: Announced in October, the Bounds Accelerator is a collaboration between Cartwheel Startup Studio and the University of Arkansas.

  • Bounds accepts U.S. tech-focused companies working in the retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industries.

The latest: The first group includes:

What's next: The businesses begin the 16-week Bounds program tomorrow when they're scheduled to meet in person at a private orientation in Bentonville.

  • The companies will compete for a cash award on demonstration day, open to anyone, which is planned for April 29.

